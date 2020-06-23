Parman, James V. 1922-2020

ALBANY, MO - James Valentine Parman, 98, of Albany, passed away on June 18, 2020.

James was born May 17, 1922, three miles west of Lone Star, Missouri to James Daniel Henderson Parman and Bertha Lee Grace. He had four sisters, Clella V. Carter, Blye Armita Carter, Nina Parman and Natalie Grace Stanton.

In 1940 James joined the National Guard's 128th Field Artillery unit. When WWII broke out, he was deployed to Luzon in the Philippines as a Sergeant in the Army. He was awarded one Battle Star, the Asiatic Pacific Theatre Ribbon with one Bronze Star, the Philippines Liberation Ribbon with one Bronze Star, the American Theatre Ribbon, the Victory Ribbon, one Overseas Bar and the Good Conduct Medal.

While in the Philippines, James began writing to Maxine Elizabeth Groves from Martinsville, Missouri. A relationship developed over time and when James returned from the Philippines in 1946 he was able to finally meet Maxine for the first time. A year later, they were married, and for 73 years they never left each other's side. They had two children, Rosemary Chloe Risinger Moore and Phillip James Parman.

On August 2, 1953, James was baptized in Merrill Jackson's pond by Pastor Homer Sharp. James joined the Lone Star Baptist Church, where he served as Deacon. After moving to Albany, he joined the Albany Baptist Church in 1962.

James farmed all of his life on the land that has been in his family since the Civil War. He loved raising his cattle, horses and donkeys. James also retired from Old American Insurance Company after 25 years of service. He was active in the Gentry County Saddle Club, Boy Scouts and the Masonic Lodge, where he was Past Master and a member for 68 years.

James is survived by his wife Maxine Parman, his daughter Rosemary Moore, Kansas City, Missouri; his son Phillip Parman and wife Debbie Parman, Springfield, Missouri; his grandsons, Chad Risinger, Lake Lotawana, Missouri, Tyler Parman, Springfield, Chad Harris and wife Erica and their children Addison and Harper, Springfield, Branton Harris and wife Lindsey and their children Broderick and Giselle, Springfield. Along with his parents, James was preceded in death by his four sisters.

The life led by James Parman has been an inspiration to his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed. He was a caring, warm, kind, fun-loving, honest, friendly gentleman who enjoyed life and handing out buckeyes. He'd never met a stranger and was a gifted storyteller. His family would like to express their deepest appreciation for the friendship and kindness that the Albany community has always extended to James.

Funeral Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, June 27 at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany. Burial with Military Rites will be in the Grandview Cemetery, Albany. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the chapel, where friends may call anytime after 2 p.m. Friday.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions to the Lone Star Cemetery in care of the Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 N. Hundley, Albany, MO 64402. Online Condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.