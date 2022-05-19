Parks, Derrien D. 1999-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.

Derrien Derrick Parks, 22, St. Joseph, passed away at his residence May 14, 2022. Born Aug. 27, 1999, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Derrick and Terresa (Harbord) Parks. Derrien is a 2018 graduate of Benton High School and was proudly employed with IST, where he spent the last several months as a traveling welder.
Derrien has always been known to have a great big smile, life of the party, very athletic, and played baseball, basketball, football and ran track. He accepted Christ into his life at an early age, and was baptized under the pastorate of Elder Robert Warren, he attended Word of Faith, Jesus Tabernacle, and Evolution Church.
Derrien was preceeded in death by his grandfathers, Paul Mays and Harry White; and grandmothers, Francis Mays-Williams and Bessie Parks.
Derrien leaves to cherish his memories, his mother, Terresa (Alfred), of St. Joseph; his father, Derrick Sr. (Stacey), Kansas City, Kansas; siblings, Marissa Ross-Harbord, Randall Smith, Jr (Ashley), Denesha, Dashelle, Derrick Jr (Cheyanna), Aubrey and Delaney Parks; nieces and nephews, Brandon (known as his mini twin), King, Royalty, Layla, Kyan, Nehemiah, Jaron, Marleeha, Mer'relle, and Alayah; maternal grandma, Linda Harbord-White; paternal grandfather, Joseph Mathews; special friends, Sehvon, Keegan, Cooper, Devon, Kelan, Lakiah, Keena, Bre and Zach; a host of other family and friends.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, May 21, 11 a.m., Evolution United Methodist Church, 202 W. Hyde Park Ave, St. Joseph. Family visitation 10 a.m., at the church. Inurnment will be held Aug. 27 at Ashland Cemetery, the day of Derrien's birth.
In lieu of flowers friends and family may contribute to the Derrien Parks Memorial fund c/o Bullock Family Funeral Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
