SAVANNAH, Mo. - Pastor Ron Parker, 75, Savannah, Missouri, passed from his earthly home to be joined with the Lord on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, with his wife by his side.
Ron was born on May 13, 1946, in St. Joseph, to the late Thomas and Freda (Elder) Parker. He attended Hosea and Benton High School.
Ron married Mical Gray on Aug. 22, 1964. He loved and adored his wife of 57 years and to that union five children were born. His children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren meant the world to him. He was so proud of them. He especially loved the babies and he made a "pop" sound with his mouth to make them laugh. They love their "Poppy". The Parker Christmas Eve Extravaganza was a hi-light he looked forward to every year.
Ron coached Little League for his two sons, Ronnie and Jeff, and in 1983 he led his son Jeff's team to the St. Joseph City Tournament Title.
Ron retired from Friskies in 2004, after 30 years. He enjoyed playing Santa Claus at Friskies yearly Christmas party.
Ron pastored at Full Life Fellowship Church 1993-2006 in St. Joseph. He then pastored at Cornerstone Church, in Savannah, from 2007 until present. He loved his church family and bragged on them often. Preaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ was one of his greatest joys!
He also loved his Facebook family and friends.
Ron lived his life for the Lord, and his faith and trust in God never wavered. He never hesitated to pray for someone who needed it, even in the middle of Wal-Mart. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He always gave God praise, even during the last days of his life. Now he's worshipping at the feet of the one he loved the most!
Ron is survived by his devoted wife, Mical, of the home; four children, Robin Radmer (Donnie), Savannah, Debbie Davis (Larry), Savannah, Jeff Parker (Becki), St. Joseph, Tim Parker (Holly), St. Joseph; daughter-in-law, Lea Parker, Savannah; brother, Thomas K. Parker, St. Joseph; 19 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and his little chihuahua, Bella, who was also very special to him.
In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his sisters, Shirley Hoffman and Dolores Helmich. Ron relied heavily on his faith after the tragic loss of his son, Ronnie, whom he loved very much.
Funeral Service 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Cornerstone Church. Larry Davis will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cornerstone Church.
Arrangements by Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
