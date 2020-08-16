TROY, Kan. - Ray Alfred Parker, Sr., formerly of Troy, passed away on Aug. 15, at the Missouri Veterans Home in Cameron, Missouri.

Ray was born Nov. 9, 1918, in Hayden, Colorado, to Charles Henry and Sylvia May (Clark) Parker.

On April 1, 1940, Ray was united in marriage to Virginia Hanlin. They had the privilege of being married for 72 years. Virginia preceded him in death in 2012.

Ray spent most of his youth growing up in St. Joseph, with his six siblings.

He served in the US Army during World War II, obtaining a Rank of Tech5 and serving as a Power House Engineer in the Philippines.

He owned and operated a Western Auto store in Troy for many years and later opened his own business, Parker Auto.

In his last years at the Cameron Veterans Home, Ray enjoyed playing card games like pitch, pinochle and poker. Ray was a member of the First Baptist Church of Troy.

Ray is survived by: his two loving sisters, Ethel Neighbours of Carmichael, California and Fonda Venable of Cape Cora, Florida; three children: Ray Parker, Jr. of Shawnee Mission, Kansas, Rodney Parker of Troy and Sherry (Bill) Duley of Rolla, Missouri; as well as four grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Visitation is 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at the Ashland Cemetery, St. Joseph, under the direction of the Heaton-Bowman-Smith, & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Memorials are suggested to the Missouri Veterans Home of Cameron, where he has resided for the last three years, or the Troy Ambulance Fund, care of: Troy City Hall, 137 West Walnut, Troy, KS 66087. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.