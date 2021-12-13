SAVANNAH, Mo. - Mildred F. "Millie" Parker, 82, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.
On May 4, 1939, she was born in St. Joseph, to Dorothy (Livingston) and Leonard A. Young, Sr.
Millie married Raymond D. Parker on June 9, 1957. They enjoyed 64 years of marriage. He survives of the home.
She was an artist, drawing the newspaper advertisements by hand for Einbenders and Townsend & Wall department stores. Later on, she created the displays for JCPenney. Millie was a self-taught wedding cake decorator. Her family will treasure her tole painting creations.
Her family will remember her as a devoted, loving wife and mother, a true angel.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers; and one sister.
Survivors include: her loving husband; children: Dan Parker (Belinda), Kym Miller (Jerry), Tom Parker (Connie), Terri McDaniel (Ronnie), Steve Parker (Kristen); grandchildren: Eric, Nicole, Bree, Dawn, Starr, Mike, Brittni, Tommie, Jessica, John, Kelly, Ronnie Jr., Amanda, Mariah, Tyler; 24 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sisters: Jane Johnson, Sue Zimmerman (Rod), Marlene Clements (Jim), Raydeen Quimby; beloved dog, Bambi; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
