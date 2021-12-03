Parker, Marjorie Maryville, Mo.

Marjorie Parker
MARYVILLE, Mo. - Marjorie Parker, 93, Maryville, Missouri, passed away Dec. 1, 2021.
Surviving are daughters, Deborah (Mike) Fletchall and Diane (Randy) Osborn, all of Grant City, Missouri; four grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one brother; and one sister.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home in Grant City. Interment will be in Nodaway Memorial Gardens in Maryville, Missouri. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m.Tuesday at the funeral home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
