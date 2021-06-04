Parker, Judy A. 1944-2021 Maryville, Mo.

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Judy Ann Parker, 77, of Maryville, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at her home.

Judith was born on March 9, 1944, in Dothan, Alabama, to John and Mary (Young) Stephens. She was a graduate of the Houston County High School in Columbia, Alabama and had worked for Family Dollar in Savannah, Missouri, as a sales clerk.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one grandson.

She is survived by her Loving Sweetheart, Basil Owens of the home; their children, Rusty Bell, Rodney Bell, Duane Bell, William Parker, Dewey Parker, Julia Owens, Pamela Miller, Amy Weese, Laura Owens, Robbie Owens and Amanda Brown; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Graveside Services will be held at Nodaway Memorial Gardens in Maryville under the direction of Price Funeral Home. There will be no visitation held. The family suggests memorials to the Parkinson's Foundation. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.