Parker, John R. 1944-2021 Savannah, Mo.

SAVANNAH, Mo. - John R. Parker, 77, of Savannah, passed away Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, with all his family by his side.
He was born in Compton, California, on Feb. 24, 1944, to LaVern and Bonnie (Huston) Parker.
He married Frances L. Skudlarski in Los Angeles, California, on Aug. 12, 1967, and she survives of the home.
John was a Grand Knight of the 4th Degree. An Army Vietnam Veteran serving from 1963 to 1966, he served as an Lieutenant deputy sheriff of Mojave County Arizona from 1970 to 1973, worked at McCormick ambulance service in CA 1967 to 1970, served as an Alderman for Savannah City Council, drove over the road trucking with over 1,000,000,000 safe driving miles, with zero accidents and was a custodian for Savannah school district for many years.
Survivors include: his wife, Frances Parker, of the home; daughters, Pamela (Randy) Braman of Staunton, Illinois, Patti (Jeff) Elliott of Springfield, Missouri and Katherine (Eric) Jacobs, of Savannah; brother, Fred Parker of Sonoma, California; grandchildren: Samantha Braman, Deanna (Cody) Gerdes, Chelsea (Cole) Eddy, Ashley (Benjie) Poe, Caleb (Katelyn) Elliott, Hunter Bailey, Hayleigh Jacobs, Huston Jacobs; and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A visitation and family receiving hours will be from Noon to 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at St. Rose of Lima Parish, Savannah.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at St. Rose of Lima Parish, Savannah.
Burial will follow in Savannah Cemetery with Full Military Honors. Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah, is in charge of local arrangements. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
