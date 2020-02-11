Parker, James 1938-2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -James Parker, 82, Kansas City, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.

He was born Jan. 12, 1938, in Booneville, Missouri.

James was an over-the-road truck driver and owner of Ed's Radiator, in Kansas City, for 23 years.

Survivors include: children, Mike Parker and Debbie Jo Monson; four grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Mr. Parker was a member of the Missouri Cremation Service.

Online guestbook and obituary at www.missouricremation.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.