Parker, James 1938-2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -James Parker, 82, Kansas City, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.
He was born Jan. 12, 1938, in Booneville, Missouri.
James was an over-the-road truck driver and owner of Ed's Radiator, in Kansas City, for 23 years.
Survivors include: children, Mike Parker and Debbie Jo Monson; four grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Mr. Parker was a member of the Missouri Cremation Service.
Online guestbook and obituary at www.missouricremation.com.