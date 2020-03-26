WINSTON, Mo. - Jack G. Parker, 84, of Winston, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Winston.

Jack was born July 2, 1935, in Hale, Missouri. He was the son of Austin and Tillie (Frock) Parker.

He married Gloria K. McAfee, on March 8, 1953, in Bosworth, Missouri; she survives of the home.

Additional survivors include: two daughters, Cindy (Steve) Morris and Sandy Merriman; one son, Jack W. Parker; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and one brother, Ralph W. Parker.

Jack was a Veteran of the US Army.

He retired from Ford Motor Company Local 249, as a pipe fitter.

He was a member of Angerona Lodge #193 for 63 years and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Sunlight Chapter #247 for 49 years.

Jack was preceded in death by: his daughter, Debra K. Parker; and his parents.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Comfort Care Hospice, 1005 West Third St., Suite Four, Cameron, MO 64429.

Private funeral will be 2 p.m. March 28, 2020, at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.

Interment: 3:30 p.m., at North New Garden Primitive Baptist Church, with military honors and Masonic Rites, located south of Highway 10, at Wood Heights, Missouri, on County Road O.

Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

www.polandthompson.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.