Harvey Lee Parker, Jr. went to be with the Lord on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in St. Joseph.
He was born in Wathena, Kansas, to Harvey, Sr. and Myrtle Ina Mead Parker on Jan. 28, 1931, the youngest of nine children. He attended grade school in Wathena and Blair, Kansas, and graduated from Lafayette High School in 1949, after which he attended St. Joseph Junior College.
He served in the Air National Guard from 1950 to 1955, which included a tour of duty in Bordeaux and Laon, France.
On Dec. 8, 1950, he married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Jean Gayle Haynes, at the King Hill Baptist Church in St. Joseph.
He was employed by Swift and Company for 20 years, where he rose from Personnel Clerk to Personnel Manager. When Swift and Company closed in 1970, he was employed by the St. Joseph Hospital as Director of Human Resources until his retirement, in 1994.
Harvey was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church, where he served as Worship Leader for 21 years. He also served as deacon, Sunday School teacher, and Personnel Committee Chairman.
He served as Secretary of the Missouri Baptist Convention in 2004 and also served on the Executive Board of the Convention for five years, from 2005 to 2010.
Harvey was a charter member and Past President of the Pony Expressmen SPEBSQSA. He also served 12 years on the City of St. Joseph Personnel Board and seven years on the St. Joseph Park Board. He was a charter member and Past President of the Missouri Society of Health Care Human Resources Association.
His hobbies were music, antiques, and classic cars. He was an avid genealogist. This led to extensive traveling with Jean Gayle, as they searched for ancestors.
Harvey was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather and will be missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by: his wife, Jean Gayle; parents; brothers, Milton W., Moa B. and Rev. John G. Parker; and five sisters: Lucille Hoffman, Berniece Mansperger, Annabel Absher, Luella Taylor and Henrietta Mejia.
Survivors include: daughter, Michele Beamon (Robert), St. Joseph; his son, Wesley Parker (Pamela), Kansas City, Missouri; and grandchildren: John Beamon (Calyn), St. Joseph and Seth Parker (Sara), Liberty, Missouri, Kinsey Redmond (Chris), Blue Springs, Missouri and Benjamin Parker, Kansas City; there are also four great-grandchildren: Kate Parker, Jane Parker, Ellie Redmond and Logan Redmond.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream: 11 a.m. Monday, First Baptist Church.
Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends one hour prior at the church.
Friends may call 1:30 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
