AMAZONIA, Mo. - Harry "Gene" Eugene Parker, 70, of Amazonia, Missouri, went to his heavenly home on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at the University of Kansas Hospital, in Kansas City, Kansas. Gene was born May 8, 1952, to Betty June and Harry J. Parker, of St. Joseph. He graduated from Lafayette High School, class of 1970. He married Deborah Smith on Feb. 24, 1977, and she survives him of the home they lived together in for 45 years in Amazonia. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran.

Gene was employed as a Mail Dispatcher for Thompson Brothers, and most recently for the Missouri Department of Agriculture as a Soy Bean Inspector. He also worked construction for many of his earlier years.

To plant a tree in memory of Harry Parker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.