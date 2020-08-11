HAMILTON, Mo. - Doris Jean Parker, 75, Hamilton, Missouri, passed at her home on August 6, 2020. Doris lived in Hamilton for the past 27 years.

Doris was born on May 27, 1945, in Hamilton, to Donald E. and Ruth D. (Downey) Bills. She graduated from the Aurora, Illinois, high school. She was employed at Stride Rite Shoe Factory, Hamilton, and after its closure she was an in-home babysitter for many kids in the community and a homemaker.

Doris was a member of the Baptist faith. She was a homebody and enjoyed all of the sports her kids and grandkids were involved in. She especially loved baseball.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William E. (Buddy) Parker; sisters, Teresa Bills and Donna Spurgeon; and brother, Kenneth Bills.

Survivors: children, Mike (Sherilyn) Bills, Kidder, Missouri, Tammy Parker, Kansas City, Missouri, Ben Woody, Kidder, and Nicole Woody, Kidder; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brothers, Ronald Bills, Pennsylvania, and William Bills, Illinois; and aunt and uncle Bill and Carolyn Downey, Hamilton.

Cremation has been entrusted to Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton.

A memorial service is pending for a later date and time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.