David Lee Parker

1947-2020

David Lee Parker, 72, St. Joseph. passed away June 01, 2020.

He was born Oct. 05, 1947.

David was preceded in death by: his parents, Everette and Corrina (Morlock) Parker; brothers, Robert Parker, Dale Morlock; and a sister, Vicky Parker.

David retired from Farmland Industries where he was a truck driver.

He loved fishing, camping, watching westerns, taking trips to Branson, but loved chocolate shakes and spending time with his family most.

Survivors include: sister, Daisy (Sally) Ellis; daughters, Barbara Meers, (Paul Martinez), Davida Stone and Deanna Steward; grandkids, Stephanie Nold-Nelson (Gabe), Tristina Quigley (Scott), LaSeana Steidel (Daniel), John Williams, Damien Belk, Darlene Gibson, and Mya Blohm, 11 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services and inurnment 11 a.m. Saturday, Ashland Cemetery. Services entrusted to Bullock Family Funeral Chapel.