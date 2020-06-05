David Lee Parker, 72, St. Joseph, passed away June 1, 2020.

He was born Oct. 5, 1947.

David was preceded in death by: his parents, Everette and Correna (Morlock) Parker; brothers, Robert Parker, Dale Morlock; and a sister, Vicky Parker.

David retired from Farmland Industries, where he was a truck driver.

He loved fishing, camping, watching westerns, taking trips to Branson, chocolate shakes, but most of all spending time with his family.

Survivors include: sister, Daisy (Sally) Ellis; daughters, Barbara Meers, (Paul Martinez), Davida Stone and Deanna Stewart (Bobby); grandkids: Stephanie Nold-Nelson (Gabe), Tristina Quigley (Scott), LaSeana Steidel (Daniel), John Williams, Damien Belk, Darlene Gibson, and Mya Blohm; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Ashland Cemetery, arrangements entrusted to Bullock Family Funeral Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.