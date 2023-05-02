OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - Thomas O. Parisoff Sr. passed away on April 30, 2023, in Overland Park, Kansas. Born on Dec. 9, 1937, in St. Joseph, Tom was the son of Ottis and Anna (Lucas) Parisoff. He was a 1955 graduate of Christian Brothers High School.

Tom was a devoted husband, father, and friend who will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, and unwavering love for his family. His family brought immense joy and pride to his life.

