OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - Thomas O. Parisoff Sr. passed away on April 30, 2023, in Overland Park, Kansas. Born on Dec. 9, 1937, in St. Joseph, Tom was the son of Ottis and Anna (Lucas) Parisoff. He was a 1955 graduate of Christian Brothers High School.
Tom was a devoted husband, father, and friend who will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, and unwavering love for his family. His family brought immense joy and pride to his life.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Mary Parisoff; their cherished children, Thomas Parisoff Jr. (Penny), Terri Curry (Jeff), Jennifer Combs (Kevin), and Chris Parisoff (Maggie); he was known as "Poppy" to his grandchildren, Lauren Combs, Christopher Combs, Bryson Herbert, Ryan Herbert, Mia Parisoff, Alex Parisoff and Nylah Parisoff; great-grandson, Thomas Paz; sister, Frances Bidding; sister-in-law, Irene Ramirez; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Ottis and Anna, and siblings, Ottie Parisoff, Gus Parisoff and Alex Parisoff.
Tom was a proud member of the Air National Guard. As a resident of St. Joseph, he owned and operated Parisoff's Drive-In Market with his three brothers, Gus, Alex and Ottie, a thriving local business that served the community for several decades. Tom was also a licensed realtor with Prudential Summers Realtors. His dedication to his work and the people he served was evident in the countless relationships he built with customers and fellow business owners alike. He will be remembered for his quick smile and gracious laugh. His calm demeanor put others at ease.
In addition to his successful career as a business owner, Tom was an active member of various local associations and organizations, such as the Knights of Columbus, St. Joseph Cathedral Catholic Church, and the Aircraft Owners & Pilots Association. He believed in the importance of giving back to his community and was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. Tom's involvement in these groups allowed him to make a lasting impact on the lives of many and will serve as a testament to his selflessness and commitment to the betterment of his community.
Mass of Christian Burial and Public Livestream 10 a.m. Thursday, St. Joseph Cathedral Catholic Church. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Parish Rosary 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory, where the family will gather with friends from 6 to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Bishop LeBlond High School.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
