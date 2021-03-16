Rebecca "Becky" L. Parcel, 47, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021, in a Kansas City, Kansas, hospital. She was born Jan. 17, 1974, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Beulah and Donald Parcel, Jr.

She graduated from Benton High School and was a homemaker. She enjoyed Hallmark movies, church concerts, and spending time with her family especially her grandchildren, and going to her church. She was a member of the Souls Harbor Pentecostal Church.

Survivors include, sons, Chris (Samantha) Fennell, Grandview, Missouri, and Andrew Gillespie, St. Joseph; daughters, LaShawna Fennell, Falls City, Nebraska, and Ashley Gillespie (Joseph Jenkinson), Brantford Ontario, Canada; grandchildren, Bentley, Zachary, Bailey Emmett, Addison, Erin, Gavin, Ellie, and Franklin; sister, Robin (Kevin) Garvis of St. Joseph.

Funeral services: 10 a.m, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Souls Harbor Pentecostal Church, Rev. JoAnn Springs officiating,

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Auburn Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to the Souls Harbour Pentecostal Church.

