SAVANNAH, Mo. -Michael J. Paradise, 41, Savannah, passed away Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.

He was born Feb. 2, 1980, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Michael and Cathy (Stroup) Paradise.

Michael was a huge Raiders football fan and had been since he was little.

He was preceded in death by: his maternal grandparents, Leonard and Norma J. Stroup; paternal grandfather, Charles J. Paradise; and beloved pet, Cujo.

Survivors include: his parents; brother, Jason Paradise; grandmother, Margie Paradise; aunts; uncles; and extended family.

Farewell Services: 1 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Inurnment: Memorial Park Cemetery, at a later date.

The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Humane Society.

