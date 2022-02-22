Margie Cleo Paradise, 92, St. Joseph, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.
She was born Sept. 6, 1929, in Chariton, Missouri, to Wilber and Ilene (Burton) Sharp. She spent the majority of her life in St. Joseph and graduated from Lafayette High School.
She married Charles James Paradise on May 29, 1948. He preceded her in death on Sept. 25, 1984.
In her younger years, Margie babysat many of the neighborhood children.
Margie enjoyed the Kansas City Chiefs and watching their games as well as watching hummingbirds.
In her 92 years, Margie touched many people's lives with love and joy who will miss her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Charles; her parents; grandson, Michael James Paradise; two sisters, Thelma McDaniels and Dixie Sill; brother, Bud Sharp; and nephew, Gary Green.
She is survived by her children, Danny Paradise (Teryan), Mike Paradise (Cathy), and Terry Paradise (Vicky Davis); five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; five nephews and one niece.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.