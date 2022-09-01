Pappert Sr., Charles J. 1931-2022 Clyde, Mo.

CLYDE Mo. - Charles "Charlie" Joseph Pappert Sr., 90, of Clyde, Missouri, passed Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Maryville, Missouri.
Born Dec. 8, 1931, at home in Clyde, to Justin and Rosina (Brockmeyer) Pappert. He was the second of six children: Elizabeth Kruger, Paul, Justin, Caroline Freeman, and Rudy.
He completed 8th grade at St. Benedict's School, Clyde, and worked at the convent as a child. He moved to Wentzville, Missouri, and worked as a mason for his uncle and later did assembly work at Emerson Electric. He also worked in Maryville as a plumber and then a driver for Townsend Grocery.
He married Jane Simpson on Aug. 8, 1964, at Holy Family Church in Conception Junction, Missouri.
Charlie worked at the Benedictine Convent, at Clyde, for 15 years in general maintenance. He was also employed by Union Carbide, later Eveready Battery for 21 years on the assembly line and retired in 1993.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his twin brother, Paul; sister, Elizabeth; and grandson, Ryan Pappert.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Jane Pappert, Conception Junction; his daughter, Joan (Bob) Lons, Olathe, Kansas, and their children, Deprise and Lexi; daughter, Tricia Hook, Blue Springs, Missouri; his son Charles Joseph "Joe" (Hope) Pappert, Ravenwood, Missouri, and their children Vanessa, Jaclyn, and Jenna; his son, James (Angie) Pappert, Guilford, Missouri, and their children, Dylon and Katlyne. He is also survived by his siblings, Justin "Junior" (Mary) Pappert, St. Joseph, Caroline (Gerald) Freeman, Rickreall, Oregon, Rudolph "Rudy" (Rosemary) Pappert, Mission, Kansas; and sister-in-law, Betty Pappert, Salem, Oregon; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Charlie was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He loved roller skating, country music, and attending local opry shows. He was always at high school sports events. His retirement years were spent with coffee and conversations at Joe's Tire. He never knew a stranger and visited with everyone. He will be missed by his family and friends. The family wants to thank the Tri-C community and Oak Pointe of Maryville for all their support and kindness during his final years.
Rosary followed by visitation will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at the St. Columba Catholic Church, Conception Junction. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept.r 6, 2022, at St. Columba Catholic Church, followed by burial at St. Columba Cemetery, Conception, Missouri. Arrangements are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be sent to St. Columba Catholic Church, 311 Roosevelt St, Conception Junction, MO 64434. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
