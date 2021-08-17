Anita Marie Papisan, 84, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday Aug. 14, 2021, in a St. Joseph Hospital. She was born April 22, 1937, in Kansas City, Kansas, daughter of the late Goldie and Raymond Nelson. She married Gerald Papisan on Feb. 25, 1959, he passed away in 2015.
She graduated from Benton High School, and worked at HD Lee and company. She enjoyed sewing, crochet, gardening, and bowling with Gerald for many years. She was a Christian.
Anita was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Papisan; son, Robert Dean Papisan; parents; brother, Raymond Jr., and Thomas; and a sister, Connie Nelson.
Survivors include: daughters, Barb (Jim) Wheeler, St. Joseph, Cindy Papisan, Medicine Bow, Wyoming, and Hope Easter, St. Joseph; sister, Barbara (Gary) Gilbert of St. Joseph; 10 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, with memorial services and public live stream following at 2 p.m. at the Rupp Funeral Home. She will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolence, obituary and livestream at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
