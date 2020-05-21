Warner Pape, Jr., 98, passed away on May 18. The oldest of three children, he was born in Hiawatha on Oct. 30, 1921, to Warner Pape, Sr. and Laura (Nichols) Pape. Warner attended Heckler grade school located on a Pape farm, and then attended Hiawatha High School, graduating with the class of 1939.

In high school, he won numerous track medals including first place in regionals and third place in state running the 440 yards leg of the medley relay, and Grand Champion at K-State Little American Royal Dairy Division. Warner attended Kansas State University and was on the K-State track team. He came home to farm in 1940 when he began his life-long career as a farmer, semi-retiring in 1984 when he and Charlene moved to Hiawatha.

He was married to Charlene (Ellis) Pape Dec. 26, 1940, and they spent 79 years together. She survives, living at the South Pines, Hiawatha, Kansas. They spent three years in Illinois managing a dairy farm before coming back to the Zion Community north of Robinson to run the family farm, owning 2,000 acres at retirement. Warner and Charlene had three sons: Warner Ronald "Ron" Pape, III, deceased, (Julia Stonebarger) of Richmond, Texas; Jerry Pape, Fairfield Bay, Arkansas; and Alan Mark Pape, El Reno, Oklahoma. Their four grandchildren, Julie Christine "Christie" Pape Lorenz (David), Omega, OK; Warner Travis Pape, IV (Rachel), Houston, Texas; Lori Pape Henry (Corey), Hiawatha; and Jodi Pape Twombly (Paul), Hiawatha, and their ten great-grandchildren, Chase and Cale Lorenz, Lily and Julianne Pape, Ashlynn, Ethan, and Karson Henry, and Hannah, Claire, and Jace Twombly, were their pride and joy. Warner was also proud to say that they were ALMOST all K-Staters, with six family alumni and more to come.

Warner was equally proud of Hiawatha High School where he served for more than 25 years on the HHS alumni board and hosted class of 1939 reunions every five years. Warner was a life-long member of the Methodist church, first at Zion Methodist, Robinson, and then First United Methodist, Hiawatha. He served on various committees over the years, including chairman of the Pastor-Parish Committee for twenty years. Warner also served as the president of Robinson COOP, served on the Rainbow Telephone COOP for 24 years, 14 years as president; the director of Morrill and Janes Bank for 24 years, 10 years as Chairman of the Board; regional director of AAA of St. Joseph, member of the Hiawatha Elk's Lodge #1741, member of the Hiawatha Economic Development Board, member of the Hiawatha Country Club, member of the Arrowhead Yacht Club (Ketchum, Oklahoma) and owned 11 rental homes in St. Joseph with a partner. Warner loved to boat and ski, first at Horton Lake, then the Ozarks, then Grand Lake of the Cherokees where he and Charlene owned a cabin for many years, close to Charlene's sister Geri and brother-in-law Bob.

Every summer the whole family would vacation for a long weekend at the Lake, skiing and taking multiple rides in Warner's boat. Warner also loved to entertain people and was known to have the biggest bar in town for all of his many friends, family, and neighbors to have a seat.

Warner's greatest achievements were his devotion to the Free Masonry for 75 years, receiving his 75 year pin this March. Masonry and the Shriners were very important to him, and through the years he served in many capacities. He was a member of the Hiawatha Lodge #35 and Mount Horeb Chapter #43, and served as the secretary of both for 50 years, he was a member of Hiawatha Commandry #13 was a member of the Abdallah Shrine in Leavenworth for 73 years, was a member of the Washington Council #2, for 65 years, and was a member of the Royal Order of Jesters, Overland Park, for 26 years, as well as many other Masonic bodies. H was also a member of the Zenith Chapter #184 Order of the Eastern Star. He was a member of the Moila Drum and Bugle Corp, St. Joseph, for 61 years, participating in many parades and ceremonies. Warner was the Grand Master of the Cryptic Masons of Kansas for two years, 1984 and 1985. He received the Five State Columbian Award for Outstanding work in Masonry and received the Kansas Knights Templer Cross of Honor in 2013 and the Cryptic Mason of the Year Award in 2014.

Warner was preceded in death by his parents, brother Willis Pape, sister Rosalie Pape Koppa, and son Ron Pape.

Friends may call at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday.

Due to the critical situation our country is in please remember the family during this difficult time. Consider sending a card or a note on our web site www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com In the times of COVID-19, social distancing and Governor Kelly's orders must be followed.

Memorials can be made to the Warner Pape, Jr. Memorial Fund to be designated to the Shriner's Hospital and sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha 66434.

Service can be viewed at Facebook Group Page: Chapel Oaks Funeral Hiawatha & Highland Kansas.

Private services will be held Saturday, May 23, at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha. Pastor Andrew Finch will officiate.

Cemetery ONLY service will be 10 am saturday As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.