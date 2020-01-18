Raymond Leo Pankau, 98, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020.

He was born Aug. 22, 1921, in Sheridan, Missouri, son of the late Emma and Albert Pankau.

He served in the United States Army and is a veteran of the World War II, serving in the Pacific Theatre.

After the war, he married Mary Maxine Brown, on June 1, 1946; she survives of the home.

Raymond was a self-employed contractor, that worked on and built many homes in the area.

He was always working on something, helping his sons on projects at their homes or around his own house. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

He was a member of VFW post 6760 and St. James Catholic Church.

Raymond was preceded in death by: his parents; daughter, Karen Jean Pankau; son, William Raymond Pankau; three brothers; and three sisters.

Survivors include: his wife, Maxine, of the home; sons: Mark (Janet) Pankau, Sterling, Virgina, Roger (Melissa) Pankau, Littleton, Colorado, and Christopher (Dena Meeks) Pankau, of Keller, Texas; daughter, Mary K. (Charles) Obermier, Bellevue, Nebraska; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at the St. James Catholic Church. Fr. Jonathan Davis Celebrant.

The Rosary will be recited at 5:30 p.m. Monday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

The interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to: St. James Renovation fund or Comfort Care Hospice.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.