James K. Pankau Jr., 75, of St Joseph, passed away Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at his home. He was born Dec. 29, 1946, in St. Joseph, son of Goldie and James Pankau. He attended Lafayette High School. He married Harlene Spillman on May 1, 1981. Jim was a U.S. Air Force Veteran. He worked at Quaker Oats, retiring after nearly 25 years. He loved dirt track racing, working in his yard, especially hunting moles and spending time with his kids.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, John Jacobs.
Survivors include, wife, Harlene Pankau, of the home; son, Chad Price, of Agency, Missouri; daughter, Lorie Graves, of Indiana; sister, Linda Smith, of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Brittany (Wes) Jones, Lauren Daniels, Birdie Healey and Calem Graves; great-grandchildren, James, Jordan, Josie, Laile, Layton and Ellie; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Jim Longe officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested to Mosaic Hospice.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
