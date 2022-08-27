James K. Pankau Jr., 75, of St Joseph, passed away Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at his home. He was born Dec. 29, 1946, in St. Joseph, son of Goldie and James Pankau. He attended Lafayette High School. He married Harlene Spillman on May 1, 1981. Jim was a U.S. Air Force Veteran. He worked at Quaker Oats, retiring after nearly 25 years. He loved dirt track racing, working in his yard, especially hunting moles and spending time with his kids.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, John Jacobs.

To plant a tree in memory of Pankau Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

