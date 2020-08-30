CLARKSDALE, Mo. --Joseph A. Pankau, 81, Clarksdale, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care, into the loving arms of Jesus - Romans 10:9-10.

He was born April 20, 1939, in St. Joseph, to Joseph and Mary Pankau.

Joseph attended St. Francis, Woodbine, Central and Mid Buchanan Schools.

His career in life was all about dairy cattle and dairy products. He worked eleven years at Western Dairy, bottling Justrite products.

Joseph also worked for Charles Deal Dairy in Braymer, Missouri and Gary Klein Dairy in Helena, Missouri, then with his son Ted in the King City area.

Fishing was always an adventure to him, and his friend Rex Jones added to that with lots of stories and humor.

He enjoyed coffee with his friends at the Clarksdale General Store and he never met a stranger.

Joseph was preceded in death by: his daughter, Angela Marie; grandson, Joshua; his parents; and brother, Steven.

Survivors include: his wife, Colene, of 61 years; sons: Ted (Cindy), Todd, TJ (Sharon); grandchildren: Bill, David, Kelley, Wyatt, Trevor, Miranda, Kaleb and Isaiah; 11 great-grandchildren; brothers: Raymond, Roger (Fraucie), David (Sherry); sisters: Mary Bosch (Jack), Jeanie Siela (Chris), Tammy Elmes (Mike) and Trudy Corkins (Gary).

Memorial Service: 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, Clarksdale Lions Hall.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

