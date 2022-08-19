Dave Pankau, 65, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. He was born June 23, 1957, in St. Joseph, son of Mary and Joseph Pankau. Dave attended Faucett High School. He spent his youth years working on his family farm and several neighboring dairy farms. He later owned and operated his shop, for many years. Dave enjoyed going to truck pulls, watching sports and was an avid KC Chiefs fan.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Joseph Jr. and Steven Pankau; and sister-in-law, Jenny Pankau.

