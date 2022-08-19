Dave Pankau, 65, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. He was born June 23, 1957, in St. Joseph, son of Mary and Joseph Pankau. Dave attended Faucett High School. He spent his youth years working on his family farm and several neighboring dairy farms. He later owned and operated his shop, for many years. Dave enjoyed going to truck pulls, watching sports and was an avid KC Chiefs fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Joseph Jr. and Steven Pankau; and sister-in-law, Jenny Pankau.
Survivors include his companion of 35 years, Sherry Davis of the home; children, David Eric Glidewell, Shannon Pankau, Shanda Panka, and Bryson Pankau, brothers, Raymond Pankau and Roger (Francie) Pankau; sisters, Mary (Jack) Bosch, Jeanie (Chris) Siela, Tammy (Mike) Elms and Trudy (Jerry) Corkins; sister-in-law, Colene Pankau; five grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home. Pastor Jim Barnett, officiating. The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
