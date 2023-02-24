Panigot, Virginia M. 1933-2023 St. Joseph, Mo. Feb 24, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Virginia M. Panigot, 89, St. Joseph, passed away Feb. 23, 2023.She was born April 13, 1933, in St. Joseph to John Panigot and Henrietta Robertson.Survivor and caretaker, Rose M. Allison.Thank you to Freudenthal Hospice for their care of Virginia.Per Virginia's wishes, there will be no services. Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.Online guest book and obituary at www.simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Virginia Panigot as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ethnology Religion × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Feb. 24, 2023 Late Notices, Feb. 23, 2023 Late Notices, Feb 22, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesWoman really makes herself at home when family travels (for Feb. 13)Company accused of diverting clients' health fundsAnnual Cotillion Ball honors seniorsNew coffee shop opens its doors near the North ShoppesHerpes vaccine trials a positive sign for futurePolice department identifies woman killed by trainThree-vehicle crash sends four to hospital with injuriesFireworks store catches fire in De KalbSecond Democratic challenger for Missouri’s U.S. Senate seat launches campaignLocal sisters use TikTok to bring hope to people dealing with drug abuse
