Palones, Rosella 1927-2023 St. Joseph, Mo. Jan 9, 2023

Rosella Palones, 95, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in St. Joseph.She was born July 29, 1927 in St. Joseph.The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.Funeral services and public live stream: 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Rupp Funeral Home.Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery.Full obituary, online condolence, public livestream log in at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
