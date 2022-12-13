Palmer, Jerome E. 1943-2022 McFall, Mo.

MCFALL, Mo. - Jerome Edgar Palmer was born Dec. 20, 1943, to William Doris and Vilma (Harris) Palmer at the old family farmhouse in rural McFall, Missouri, and passed away at his home on Dec. 11, 2022, at the age of 78.

He met Mary, who later became his wife, in 1980, who was tricked into thinking he was a charming individual. Boy was she ever wrong. Jerry embarrassed her daily with his mouth and choice of clothing. Jerry was loud and so was his shirts. Jerry always said he wanted to be picked out in a crowd.

