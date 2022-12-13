Palmer, Jerome E. 1943-2022 McFall, Mo.

MCFALL, Mo. - Jerome Edgar Palmer was born Dec. 20, 1943, to William Doris and Vilma (Harris) Palmer at the old family farmhouse in rural McFall, Missouri, and passed away at his home on Dec. 11, 2022, at the age of 78.
He met Mary, who later became his wife, in 1980, who was tricked into thinking he was a charming individual. Boy was she ever wrong. Jerry embarrassed her daily with his mouth and choice of clothing. Jerry was loud and so was his shirts. Jerry always said he wanted to be picked out in a crowd.
Jerry had a yours, mine, and ours family. He also had some friends that he would make them feel as though they were family. Yes, that's right, Jerry did have a few friends. He would always help someone in need, but not without his opinion on the situation. He was a farmer with his father for many years on the family farm. He then farmed part-time and worked evenings for 18 years at Johnson Controls. Jerry was an avid union supporter. He was in the Masonic Lodge, on a bowling league, and Air Force Veteran.
He was preceded in death by his parents, W.D. and Vilma (Harris) Palmer; late wife, Janice (Taul) Palmer; brother-in-law, Roger Scott.
Survived in the home by his wife, Mary Palmer (Boone); children, Jesse (Amanda) Palmer, Tammy (Dave) Marsh, Martin (Kelly) Weatherd, Tracy (Doug) Coburn, Sara Wright (Palmer); sister, Joyce Scott (Palmer); and his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral Service: 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany. Burial in the McFall Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the chapel. Friends may call anytime after 10 a.m. Thursday morning.
Memorial Contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice in care of the Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 N. Hundley, Albany, MO 64402.
