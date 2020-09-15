Palma, Peter J. 1954-2020

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa - Peter Joseph Palma III, aged 66, passed away Sept. 12, 2020, in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

He was born in Omaha, Nebraska, to Peter Palma Jr. and Carmen (Rivera) Palma on May 26, 1954.

He is preceded in death by his sister Elisha Palma.

He is survived by his parents; loving partner, Susan Ryder; daughters, Briana Palma, Bethany (Austin) Gutridge, Kayla Palma, and Cali Palma; granddaughters, Jaleana, Jocelyn, Zariah, and Zoey; grandson, Calvin; brother, Rick (Lynn) Palma; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was a girl dad in every sense of the term and a Los Angeles Laker for life. He lived for cheering on the Huskers every Saturday.

Visitation will Wednesday Sept. 16, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home with Rosary at 7 p.m.

Funeral service will be Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at 1 p.m., also at the funeral home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.