Robert L. Painter

1943–2020

CAMERON, Mo. — Robert Leroy Painter, 76, passed away May 27, 2020 at a health care facility in Cameron.

He was born Nov.9, 1943to Charles L. and Lorraine (Hatch) Painter Jr., in Joplin, Missouri.

Robert was a 1966 graduate of the University of Missouri where he was a member of the men’s basketball team.

He was employed with Kansas City, Missouri as a city inspector until his retirement.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; son, Stephen Painter and brother, Jerald L. Painter.n, Texas; brot

Robert is survived by: his son, Bradley A. Painter, Georgetowher, James E. Painter, Cameron, Missouri; sister, Marilyn York, Derby, Kansas; step sister, Linda Spolar, Knoxville, Iowa; granddaughters, Holly Painter, Austin, Texas and Cassondra Painter, Copperas Cove, Texas.

Graveside services will be at 2:00 PM, Monday June 1, 2020, at the Christian Chapel Cemetery, Cameron, Missouri.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.