JAMESPORT, Mo. - Kathryn Arline (Waterbury) Page, 94, Jamesport, passed away Feb. 8, 2020.

Funeral services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Jamesport Baptist Church, Jamesport, under direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Jamesport.

Burial: Masonic Cemetery, Jamesport.

The family will receive friends 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, at the church.

Memorials may be made to: Masonic Cemetery, in care of Roberson Funeral Home, 503 South Broadway, Jamesport, MO 64648.

www.robersonfuneralhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.