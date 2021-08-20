BENDENA, Kan. - Jack Dean Page, 84, of Bendena, Kansas, passed a way Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at The Willows in Wathena, Kansas.
Jack was born on July 12, 1937, in Horton, Kansas, to Henry Raymond and Viola (Weir) Page. He was a lifelong resident of Bendena and retired from Armstrong Farms.
Jack married Sara Yost on May 12, 1957, in Atchison, Kansas. She survives of the home.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Henry Page; infant twin sons: Curtis and Richard Page; and a great-nephew, Ted Trainer.
Additional survivors include his children; Rosie (David) Mattox of Wathena, Kansas, Kevin (Susan) Page of Atchison, Jennifer (Terry) Fuhrman of Hiawatha; niece whom he helped raise, Dawn (Jeff) Moore of Miami, Oklahoma; siblings; Ellen Reno of Atchison, Bob Page of San Tan Valley, Arizona, David (Elaine) Page of St. Joseph; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
FUNERAL: Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, 11 a.m. at: Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas. Burial: Mount Olive Cemetery in Troy. Visitation: family will receive friends Friday evening 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Friends may call after 9 a.m. Friday.
Memorials: either The Willows in Wathena or Doniphan County Pet Rescue c/o funeral home P.O. Box 185 Troy, KS 660087
www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.