Harriett L. Graham Paden, 94 years old, of St. Joseph, passed away July 18, 2022. She was born in St. Joseph on Oct. 15, 1927, to Guy and Ruth (Patton) Mooney.
Harriett graduated from Central High School in 1945, then attended Secretarial School Platte Guard. In 1951 she married her first love, Charlie Graham. Their son, Dennis Patrick Graham, was stillborn on Oct. 20, 1955. Three years later, they welcomed Michael Charlie Graham on Oct. 29, 1958.
Harriett was a longtime telephone operator and union steward. She retired from Southwestern Bell Company after 35 years of service as secretary to the northwest construction manager in 1988. In 1994, she married Dale Paden and gained three stepchildren and their families.
Preceding Harriett in death are four brothers, Glen, Carl, Kenneth and Kennard; two sisters, Thelma and Marlene; her mother and father; her firstborn son; her first husband; and her second husband.
Surviving her are son, Michael Graham and his children and their families: Brandon and Lisa Graham and son Noah; Patrick and Krystal Graham and children Jackson and Juliette; Harriett's stepchildren and their families: Jean and Bill Brown and their children: Adam and Tara Brown and children Henry, Margaret and Miriam; Abby Brown; Alan Paden and children Melanie and Amanda; Sue And Todd Adams.
Harriett was a faithful member and worker of King Hill Christian Church where she served as a deaconess and led the prayer chain for many years. She enjoyed annual family vacations in Alexandria, Minnesota. During her time spent with family Harriett enjoyed fiercely competing in a variety of family games including Uno, dominoes, Rummy, Scrabble and would work on puzzles spanning days at a time. She also enjoyed competing in the local bowling league for many years.
Funeral Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Rupp Funeral Home. She will buried next to her first husband Charlie Graham at Mt. Auburn Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Down Syndrome Innovations. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Harriett Paden as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.