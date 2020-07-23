Elda Paden, 94, passed away at Living Community in St, Joseph on July 19, 2020.

She was born in Wathena, Kansas, and lived most of her life in St. Joseph. Elda married Francis Jean Paden on February 8, 1947. They were married 67 years until his passing in 2013.

After her children were raised, Elda worked for and retired from the City of St. Joseph Finance Department. She always felt she was put on earth to be a wife, mother, and grandmother at which she excelled. Over the years, she was the one other mothers chose to keep and care for their children when their health issues required that to be done.

A person of great faith, Elda was a loyal and devoted member of Wyatt Park Baptist Church for 73 years. Her life centered on her family, faith, and church. Many adults today benefited from having been lovingly held and rocked by her in the church nursery.

Elda lived a full, active, happy life. She and Jean traveled the world for 23 consecutive years with her brother and sister-in-law. She also enjoyed the little things in life like quick trips to Bean Lake, watching softball, morel mushrooms, and having the same beautician for 47 years.

Elda is survived by: her children, Mike Paden (Carrie), Columbia, Missouri, Kathy McPheeters (Galen), Agency, Missouri, Doug Paden, St. Joseph. Additionally, she is survived by: seven grandchildren, David Leflet, Breann Abraham, Jennifer Sanchez, Amy Esparza, Brad Paden, Korbyn Farris and Kamille Paden; 14 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and many, many friends that loved her dearly.

Private Farewell Services, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Wyatt Park Baptist Church or a charity of the donor's choice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.