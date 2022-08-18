Paden, Dixie 1932-2022 Wathena, Kan.

WATHENA, Kan. - Dixie (Forbes) Paden, 90, of Wathena, Kansas, passed away Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at Corby Place in St. Joseph.
Dixie was born on March 19, 1932, in Elwood, Kansas, to Russell and Edith (Wilson) Forbes. Dixie Graduated from Elwood High School and attended Platt Business College in St. Joseph. Dixie and her husband, Bill, opened and managed The Dairy Barn in Wathena for 20 years.
She is a member of the First Baptist Church in Wathena, Marantha Class and UMW of the church, also a member of the Happy Valley Club.
Dixie married Bill Paden on May 24, 1952, in Elwood, Kansas. He preceded her in death on April 3, 2018. She was also preceded in death by her parents; brother, Russell "Eddie" Forbes; sisters, Virginia Sheridan and June Handley.
Survivors include her children, Karen (Billy) Ryser, Bryan (Jody) Paden, and Noel (Bobby) Halter all of Wathena; brother, Phillip Forbes of Dallas, Texas; eight grandchildren, Nathan (Shanna) Ryser, Ryan (Melissa) Ryser, Jessica (Tyler) Herbster, Jared (Korri) Paden, Bryce (Hannah) Paden, Paden (Taylor) Halter, Erica (Luke) Rush and Zachary (Blair) Halter; 12 great-grandchildren, Saylor and Knox Ryser, Judah and Shiloh Ryser, Banks, Ryker and Rhett Herbster, Kolbi, Kacie and Joie Paden, Parker and Halle Paden; and numerous nieces and nephews.
FUNERAL: Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, 10:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Wathena. Burial: Bellemont Cemetery in Wathena.
Visitation: family will receive friends Thursday evening 6 to 8 p.m. at the church. Friends may call at the Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena after 9 a.m. Thursday.
Memorials: family requests memorials to either the First Baptist Church or Crisis Pregnancy Center of St. Joseph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.