STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. - Charles E. Paden, 84, of Stewartsville, Missouri, passed from this life on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his wife and loving family.
Funeral Service will be held at Turner family Funeral Home in Stewartsville, on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at 10 a.m., with Will Stuck officiating.
Burial with Full military Honors will follow at Stewartsville Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at Turner Family Funeral Home, in Stewartsville, on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, where the family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Turner Family Funeral Home of Stewartsville, Missouri.
Charles was born in St. Joseph, to Donald E. and Frances E. (Webber) Paden on Dec. 21, 1936.
He went to high School at Lafayette in St. Joseph, graduating in 1954.
For 30 years Charles was employed at the Wire Rope Corporation.
He thoroughly enjoyed camping, horseback riding, motorcycling, aa well as Budweiser and tequila.
Charles' greatest loves and joys were his beloved wife, Jessie of 59 years, who said, "He was the Light of My life", and his grandchildren and of course his dogs, Oscar and Molly.
Though very straightforward in nature, and an inspiration to anyone who ever had the chance to chat with him, he also liked pulling pranks, even on his mother!
He was an storyteller extraordinaire, and one of a kind.
Charles is preceded in death by parents; father, Orville Robertson; two brothers, Clinton and Mark Robertson; and two sons-in-law, Joel Powers and Richard Campbell.
Charles is survived by his wife, Jessie; children, Marie Welch, Lisa Powers, Dena Paden, Denise Paden Campbell; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; many other relatives, and a multitude of friends. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
