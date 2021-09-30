Packwood, Lona 1940-2021 San Jose, Calif.

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Lona Lewis Packwood, 81, of San Jose, California, passed away on Sept. 16, 2021, after a lengthy, painful physical decline. At the end she died peacefully of sepsis with her beloved husband, Don, by her side.
Lona was born, Lona Margaret Lewis on Aug. 20, 1940, to Lon A. and Margaret W. Lewis in St. Joseph. She is an 11th ranked, 1958 National Honor Society graduate of Central High School, graduate of St. Joseph Junior College (now Missouri Western University), and BS-Ed and MEd graduate of Missouri University. She served as chapter president of both her education honor societies, Delta Kappa Gamma, and Pi Lambda Theta.
Lona had a wonderful career in education, both in the elementary classroom and as a MU Education instructor. She taught classes both to MU students, and to rural Missouri teachers through MU Extension. She was student teacher supervisor of both MU Lab school student teachers and of student teachers from Southeast Missouri State.
Lona met her future husband, Donald Packwood, in 1955 at St. Joseph Central High School. They were engaged, Aug. 19, 1959, and married in Green Chapel of Missouri University on June 5, 1962, the day of her BS-Ed graduation. They had the wonderful good fortune to be perfectly matched and devoted, loving soul mates during a 59 year marriage. They had no children.
Don had the rare good fortune that Lona loved roughing it in the wilderness as much as he does. Lona reached the summit of four mountains over 14,000 feet, two of them in the snow and ice using crampons and ice axe. She backpacked with Don to the bottom of the Grand Canyon six times, including a two-week expedition to celebrate their 25th anniversary. For their 40th birthdays, they backpacked 40 miles from their house to the Pacific Ocean. Together, they reached the summit of most of the desert peaks surrounding Death Valley in 15 lengthy trips there. They enjoyed skiing and nature hiking, but they equally enjoyed travel to big cities, art museums, the theater, symphony, ballet, and especially opera.
Lona was predeceased by her father and mother, Lon and Margaret Lewis; two sisters, Joyce Gore, and Raye Wall Perkins; and Don's late sister, Carol Dunning.
She is survived by three nephews, Logan (Trip) Gore, William Gore, and John Wall; and a niece, Margo Taylor; Don's nephew and niece, James Dunning and Sarah Sedlacek, and their father and Carol's husband, Alan Dunning; plus five great- nephews; four great-nieces; and numerous great-great nephews and nieces.
A celebration of life will be held both in California and in St. Joseph at a future time.
If you desire, you may make a contribution in her memory to a charity of your choice. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.