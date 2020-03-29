CAMERON, Mo. - Marjorie Jean Packard, 90, of Cameron, passed away March 25, 2020.

Marjorie was born June 12, 1929, in Gallatin, Missouri, to Archie M. and Clara P. (Armstrong) Goodrich.

She was a 1947 graduate of Cameron High School.

On April 16, 1950, Marjorie married Floyd Packard at the First Christian Church, in Cameron.

Marjorie was a homemaker, along with working at Wood's Electric, and owned and operated Clover Hill Arts and Crafts Studio.

She attended Missouri Western State College for several years and was member of: the First Christian Church, Fun & Facts Club, Wimodausis Club, CWF and Women's Circle.

Marjorie was preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Floyd; sister, Mildred; and brother, Dennis.

Survivors include: son, David (Beth) Packard, Cameron; daughters, April (Steve) Dozier, Nixa, Missouri, Mary (Chris) Knab, Cameron; sister, Donna (Charlie) Nill, St. Joseph; brother, Jerry (Jeanne) Lovell, Tonganoxie, Kansas; grandsons: Brad (Jennifer Spurgeon) Packard, Jack (Nichole Dean) Dozier, Steven Knab, David Knab; granddaughters: Amy (Ari) Juhala, Jennifer Haggerty, Sarah (Phil) Rhinesmith; great-grandchildren: Sierra Packard, Trent Haggerty, Holden Packard, Garrett Packard, Tommy Haggerty, Emilee Haggerty, Henry Juhala, Kate Juhala; one great-great-grandson, Alijah; and many loved nieces and nephews.

Private Graveside services will be held Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at the Packard Cemetery, Cameron.

Memorials contributions may be made to the First Christian Church, Cameron.

Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

For online condolences, please visit: www.polandthompson.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.