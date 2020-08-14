Diane Christine Pace, 68, of Saint Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at a St. Joseph hospital. She was born February 20, 1952, in Chicago, Illinois.

She graduated from Kennedy High School and Missouri Western with a Bachelors degree in Accounting. She worked as an accountant in St. Joseph. She enjoyed painting, sewing, gardening, crafts of all kinds, reading, bowling, roller skating, and scuba diving, and she loved westerns.

he was a member of the Non Traditional Student Association at Missouri Western, the AMA honor society and the Green Valley Baptist Church.

Diane was preceded in death by: mother, Mary Sheehan and stepfather, Bill; father, James Varvaris; and a brother, James Varvaris.

Survivors include: husband, Gary Pace; son, Erik (Holly) Pace, Kansas City, Missouri; daughter, Sarena Olson; Atchison, Kansas; four grandchildren, Antoinette Olson, Alanna Olson, Blake Olson, and Alexa Olson; great-grandchildren, Isabella, Eliena, Paisley, and Makinley; sisters, Kathy Varvaris and Irene Borchardt.

The family will receive friends from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Graveside funeral services and interment will be conducted on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at 11 a.m., at the Faucett Cemetery.

The family kindly request memorials in lieu of flowers to Missouri Western State University in the name of Diane Pace for Scholarship in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.