Suzanne "Suzie" Marie Oyerly, formally of Troy, Kansas, passed away at her home in St. Joseph on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, following an extended illness at the age of 41. Suzie struggled with mental illness and substance abuse which took its toll on her body, mind, and soul.

She was born in St. Joseph on Feb. 7, 1981, and is the fifth child of Patricia Joan Oyerly and the late William Oyerly. Suzie graduated in 1999 from Troy High School, in Troy, and attended Kansas State University.

