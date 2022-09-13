Suzanne "Suzie" Marie Oyerly, formally of Troy, Kansas, passed away at her home in St. Joseph on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, following an extended illness at the age of 41. Suzie struggled with mental illness and substance abuse which took its toll on her body, mind, and soul.
She was born in St. Joseph on Feb. 7, 1981, and is the fifth child of Patricia Joan Oyerly and the late William Oyerly. Suzie graduated in 1999 from Troy High School, in Troy, and attended Kansas State University.
Suzie leaves behind her mother, Patricia Joan (Euler) Oyerly, of Wathena, Kansas; four children, Cicily Phillippe (Lawrence, Kansas; father Bobby Phillippe) and Carlee Phillippe (Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; father Bobby Phillippe) and JayKylah and Larry Fanning of Wathena, (father, Shawn Fanning); two uncles and an aunt, John and Dar Euler (Palatine, Illinois) and Lee Euler (Lexington, Virginia); four sisters and brothers, Pamela Oyerly, Wathena, Albert Oyerly (wife, Lisa), Topeka, Kansas, Charles Oyerly (wife, Jodi), Wathena, and Karen Oyerly, Oklahoma City; seven nieces and nephews: Tristan Oyerly (Wathena); Jacob Moore (Troy), Jacey Moore, Calvin and Cooper Oyerly (Charles and Jodi, Wathena); and Megan and Emily Oyerly (Albert and Lisa, Topeka); and a multitude of cousins, extended family and friends. She is our beloved daughter, sister, mother, aunt, niece, cousin and friend.
She is preceded in death by her father, William Oyerly, and paternal grandparents, Harry and Clara Oyerly, and maternal grandparents John and Florence Euler.
Suzie enjoyed a variety of jobs all which required constant interaction with people. Family and people were her passion. Suzie was a Girl Scouts of America Gold Award recipient and continued to volunteer in her children's scouting endeavors. She was a lifelong fan of music, drama and sports including her alma mater the Troy Trojans and KSU Wildcats and her beloved Kansas City Chiefs and Royals. Her love of ladybugs, camping, bobbleheads, and all holidays especially Halloween was legendary!
Suzie was a lifelong member of St. Joseph's Catholic Parish, Wathena, and a supporter of St. Francis Xavier Church and School and Bishop LeBlond High School, both in St. Joseph. For the last 10 months she participated in the Eucharist via the St Francis Xavier Church streaming service.
Visitation will be Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at 9 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wathena. The Funeral Services will follow Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wathena, officiated by Father Lac Pham. Burial at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by Simplify Cremations & Funerals, in St. Joseph.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the St. Francis Xavier School Scholarship Fund, Bishop LeBlond Scholarship Fund, or the Buchanan County Social Welfare Board at Patee Hall. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.