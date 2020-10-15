Oxford, Leo R. 1925-2020

Leo R. Oxford, 95, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 at a healthcare facility in St. Joseph.

Leo was born on April 9, 1925, in rural Benton County, Arkansas, to the late George and Ila Oxford.

He served his country during World War II in the U.S. Navy, and the continued his service after the war by becoming a member of the Missouri Air National Guard retiring in 1987.

Leo married Betty Jean Scofield on Aug. 29, 1945, in Wathena, Kansas. She survives him of the home.

He began his working career in the meat packing industry and then became a caterer in his later working years.

Mr. Oxford was preceded in death by his parents, siblings and their son, Richard Oxford.

In addition to his wife of 75 years, Leo is survived by his son, Greg Oxford of Stockton, Missouri, and daughter, Joyce Oxford, of Lee's Summit, Missouri, along with grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Graveside services with Full Military Honors will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Memorial Park Cemetery.

No family visitation will be held.

Arrangements are under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.