Sheila E. Owens

1942 - 2020

Sheila E. Owens, 77, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.

Sheila was born Oct. 29, 1942, to the late Charles and Eleanor (McClain) Huff; and raised in St. Joseph.

Sheila married Oliver Owens, on May 27, 1972, in St. Joseph.

She spent many years as the favorite lunch lady at Hyde.

Sundays were her favorite day of the week. She enjoyed family dinners with all her grandkids and great-grandkids. This became their tradition years ago to help her fight through her battles with cancer, starting in 2008. Since then, they gathered every week and it helped because she spent the last five years cancer free.

Sheila was the rock to her very large family, and they will continue to carry on her love and traditions for many years to come!

Preceded by: her parents; daughter, Sheila McKinney; sister, Debbie Huff; and brothers: Frank, Charles, Robert and Allen Huff.

Sheila is survived by: her husband, Ollie; sons: Ted (Malissa) McKinney, Danny (Maria) McKinney, Kevin (Becky) Lytton and Chad (Christy) Owens; grandchildren: Jessica, Hayley, Jacob, Tyler, Teddy, Shelbe, Carter, Hank and Kendall; seven great-grandchildren; siblings: Mary Owens, Steve Merrick, Cohen Merrick, Carol Huff, Joseph Merrick and Chris Coleman; several nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews.

Sheila has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at our chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Joseph School District for Delinquent Lunch Fees.

www.heatonbowmansmith.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.