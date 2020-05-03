Owens, Reaford L. 1975-2020

Reaford Lee Owens, 45, of St. Joseph, passed away May 1, 2020, in St. Joseph.

Reaford was born May 1, 1975, in Albany, Missouri to Morris L. and Sharon (Roop) Owens.

His father preceded him in death Sept. 19, 1996.

He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, George and Mary Roop and Carl and Alta Owens.

Reaford graduated from Albany High School in 1993.

He was a member of the Denver Christian Church.

He was a manager for Lowe's, in St. Joseph.

Survivors: mother and stepfather, Sharon and Robert Bosley, Denver, Missouri; step-brother, Russell Bosley, Albany, Missouri; aunts, Lois Ramsey, Fredonia, Kansas, Beverly Staton, Grant City, Missouri; and several cousins.

Graveside Service and Burial: 2 p.m. Monday, May 4, at the Grandview Cemetery, Albany.

There is no scheduled family visitation.

Friends may call anytime after 10 a.m. Monday, at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany.

Memorial Contributions: Reaford Lee Owens Memorial Fund in care of the Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 N. Hundley, Albany, MO 64402.

Online Condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.