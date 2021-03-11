Owens, Nancy 1961-2021 Maryville, Mo.

MARYVILLE, Mo. -Nancy Owens, 59, of Maryville, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 8, 2021, at Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville.

Nancy was born on June 8, 1961, in Fillmore, Missouri, to Clyde and Gracie (George) Hixson. She was a 1979 graduate of the Fillmore C-1 High School.

She worked in the health care field as a level 1 med aide and operated the Nana Care Day Care, until 2005.

She was a member of The Bridge, where she was actively involved as a Sunday school teacher.

She married Loyd M. Owens on Sept. 17, 1983, in Fillmore.

He preceded her in death on March 16, 2007. She was also preceded by: her parents; daughter, Anna Owens; brother, Russell Hixson; step-father-in-law, Darl Whygle; and her father-in-law, Leonard Owens.

Survivors include: her children, Loyd Owens, St. Joseph and daughter, Grace Owens, Maryville; sister, Jamie Hixson, St. Joseph; brother, Clyde (Karen) Hixson, II, Emporia, Kansas; three sisters-in-law: Phyllis (Jimmy) Cline, Altus, Arkansas, Leona (D.E.) Stepp, Kingston, Oklahoma and Mary Pike, Skagway, Alaska; and numerous cousins.

Because of Nancy's love for the color purple, her family requests that anyone attending the service to please wear something purple.

Services: 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, at The Bridge Church, under the care of Price Funeral Home.

Burial: Miriam Cemetery, Maryville. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 15, at The Bridge.

In lieu of flowers, Nancy's family suggest that everyone become an organ donor.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.