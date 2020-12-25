Owens, Michael S. 1968-2020

Michael Shane Owens, 52, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Dec.19, 2020, in St. Joseph.

He was born Aug. 24, 1968, in St. Joseph, son of Joyce and Jack Owens.

He loved his dog, Chiefs football and going for walks.

Shane is survived by: mother, Joyce Owens, St. Joseph; father, Jack (Elaine) Owens, Tucson, Arizona; brother, Sean Owens, St. Joseph.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, with a memorial service and public live stream 2 p.m. Wednesday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Pastor Dave Hugger officiating.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.