Marietta G. Owens, 72, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.
On March 2, 1949, she was born to Charles and Eleanor (McClain) Huff in St. Joseph.
She married Joseph Goldsmith Owens Sr. on Dec. 25, 1964. He survives of the home.
She was of the Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, David Owens; sisters, Sheila Owens, Debbie Huff, Chris Colman; brothers, Charles, Robert and Allen Huff.
She is survived by her husband; sons, Joseph Owens Jr. and Danny Owens (Patty); grandchildren, Samantha Owens, Brandon Norris, Joseph Owens III, Paige Barr (Dan), Darcy Owens; nine great-grandchildren; siblings, Carol Huff, Steven Merrick, Kelly Merrick, Joe Ben Merrick; nieces, nephews, and extended family.
The family will gather with friends 4 to 6 p.m., Saturday, March 5, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Future inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
