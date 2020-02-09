Laura Charlotte Owens, 76, St. Joseph, went to heaven Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, from her home.

She was born May 26, 1943, in St. Joseph, to Roy and Charlotte Helton.

Laura was a very sweet and caring person.

She adored Elvis Presley and had an entire room dedicated to him.

She loved to dance, especially doing the twist. Years ago, Laura did the twist with Chubby Checker, here in St. Joseph.

She enjoyed cooking and her homemade tacos were the best.

Laura loved to watch old western movies and of course, Elvis movies, too.

She also loved her cat, Ladybug.

Laura was a member of Copeland Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; brothers: Roy, Jr., Chucky, Billy, Bobby, David; sisters, Betty Morris, Shirley Goldesberry; nephew, Robby Hilt; and her husband, Thomas Owens.

Survivors include: her sons, TomTom and Stevie; her loving caretaker, Stevie Owens; daughter, Vickie; sisters: Frances Hilt (Robert), Mary Helton, Judy Lizar (RC), all of St. Joseph; brothers: Ronnie, Donnie, Richard of St. Joseph, Jerry Helton (Georgeanna) of Council Bluff, Iowa.

Thank you to: her nurses; and nephew, Shiloh Smith; and her sister, Judy Lizar.

A very special thank you to her sons, TomTom and Stevie Owens, for all their special care and love to their mother.

Upon her wishes, Laura will be cremated, with no services, under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

"Twist Away Our Sweet Laura" As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.