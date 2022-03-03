Owens, John 1941-2022 King City, Mo.

KING CITY, Mo. - John Burl Owens, 80, King City, Missouri, passed away Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, after a brief illness.
John was born on Sept. 14, 1941, to John Bernard and Hazel (Manion) Owens in Gentry County, Missouri, near Berlin. John graduated from King City High School in 1959 and married Phyllis Payne on June 2, 1961. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary last June.
He was a member of Carpenter's Local 110 and worked for Lawhon Construction over 40 years. After retiring from construction, he increased his involvement in the family cattle operation. John attended Hammer Memorial United Methodist Church in King City and was a former member of the Masonic Lodge of Fairport/King City and Moila Shrine Temple. John enjoyed square dancing, traveling with local tour groups, and spending time with family.
He was preceded in death by son, Jeff (1993); his parents, and three nephews.
Survivors include his wife, Phyllis, of the home; sons, John Bryan (Marisol) of Gainesville, Georgia, and Jody (Jennifer) of King City; daughter, Jill of Kansas City; grandchildren, Madison (Nick) Burks, John Braden, and Meghan Owens; sisters, Tuleta MacDonald and Patsy Stockton; in-laws, Carole and David Meade, of Savannah, Missouri, and Larry and Audrey Payne, of St. Joseph; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 4, at Hammer Memorial United Methodist Church, King City, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, King City. Burial will follow in Berlin Cemetery, Berlin, Missouri. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the church. Memorials may be made to the Jeffrey A. Owens Scholarship Fund at King City High School in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, King City, MO 64463.
Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
