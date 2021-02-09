Owens, Helen J. 1925-2021

MAYSVILLE, Mo. - Helen J. Owens, age 95, was born June 2, 1925, in Stewartsville, Missouri, the daughter of Benjamin William and Thelma Pearl (Edwards) Johnson and passed away Feb. 6, 2021.

Helen was a graduate of Stewartsville High School and on Nov. 11, 1945, Helen and and J.W. "Dub" Owens were united in marriage. To this union two sons were born.

Helen worked for ASCS Government office in Maysville and retired after 30 years of service. She and "Dub" managed campsites at Pomme De Terre Lake for many years. Helen was an avid card player and very devoted to the Maysville Senior Center.

Helen is preceded in death by her parents; and husband J.W. "Dub" Owens.

Survivors include two sons, Estel (Janice) Owens, Maysville, and Wayne (Scottie) Owens, Maysville, Missouri; six grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and numerous other friends and relatives.

Open Visitation will be 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Feb. 11 and 12, 2021, at Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville. Celebration of Life Services will be scheduled at safer time in the future. Inurnment: Oak Lawn Cemetery, Maysville, Missouri. Memorial Contributions: Maysville Senior Center.

Online condolences: Turner Family Funeral Home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.